abc13 plus third ward

Get a cut and good conversation at Goode Looks barbershop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lewis Goode, the owner of Goode Looks Barbershop in Houston's Third Ward, believes giving back is a major part of a barber's job.

Goode's shop is located on the bottom floor of a residential complex for low-income seniors, and he gives the men in the complex free haircuts every Wednesday.

The men appreciate the service, but Goode says it's about more than giving complimentary haircuts to people in the community. He believes in the importance of learning from his elders, so these free haircuts are a perfect way for him to give back, in addition to learning from seniors in Third Ward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhairabc13 plus third wardcommunity strongall goodktrklocalishhairstyles
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
This is it! Southern comfort, soul food at its finest in Third Ward
Vegan BBQ in Texas?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot says city could return to Phase 3 rules with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo in Lincoln Park
IL reports 3.113 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
36 shot, 8 killed in weekend violence
Debate commission meets today to talk possible rule changes
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Show More
'SIM swapping' gives scammers access to your phone
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
Union Station makes voting as easy as commuting
Mayor Lightfoot's budget proposal reportedly features property tax increase, layoffs
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
More TOP STORIES News