Grandson takes grandma on the road trip of a lifetime

NEW YORK -- When Brad Ryan realized that his Grandma Joy had never seen the mountains, he knew he had to do something. Together, they traveled across the United States to see all of America's most beautiful sights.

"I was having a conversation with my Grandma Joy. And she made the statement that she really regretted that she'd not spent more time in the great outdoors and that she'd never seen the mountains. I knew I had to do something to change that," said Brad Ryan who has been road tripping across the U.S. with his 85-year-old grandmother as part of the most epic grandma-grandson adventure ever!

