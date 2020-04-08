H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

HOUSTON, Texas -- H-E-B has gone above and beyond to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Texas grocery store chain doesn't just stock all the essentials.

They're bringing the best restaurants in town to you!

Select Houston, Texas stores are now serving meals from some of the most iconic local restaurants.

People can pick up delicious dishes like turtle soup from Brennan's of Houston, Dr. Pepper beef short rib and cheese grits from Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Kitchen, and Korean braised beef and dumplings from Underbelly Hospitality.

All the proceeds from the meal sales go back to the restaurants to help them stay open and keep employees working.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodcommunity strongcoronavirusmore in commonrestaurantfeel goodcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees 2nd consecutive day of largest spike in COVID-19 deaths
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Chicago liquor sales curfew
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
21 shot, 7 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 2,756 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Andrea Bocelli to stream Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
Man killed by train in Loop after being pushed on tracks ID'd
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
What to know about Illinois' 15,078 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News