BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: 2019 Columbus Day Parade
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Halloween Costumes 101
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Spooky season is here. That means scary movies, haunted houses and of course - creepy costumes. But which costumes will be popular this year?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
halloween
costumes
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of 5 at NW Side apartment building
Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards
28 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
CDOT asks drivers to report potholes for repair
Plane evacuated at Midway Airport for mechanical issue; no one injured
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Show More
Outrage grows after Texas officer kills woman in her own home
How to prevent hackers from stealing your personal information
Seniors feel 'trapped' after elevator outage in NW Indiana
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Person with knife shot by Gary officer, police say
More TOP STORIES News