Hard of hearing football player from Baytown defies the odds

Billy Haynes, 17, has been hard of hearing since he was born. But growing up, he watched football and had no doubt that one day, he'd play the game.

"Just because we can't hear, doesn't mean we can't do anything if we set our minds to it," said Billy.

With the help of an interpreter at his practices and games, Billy is co-Captain of his high school varsity football team and an inspiration to others both on and off the field.

Billy says he feels like he's surrounded by people who want him to succeed, and says that's how he can handle whatever is thrown his way.

"They don't treat me any different," said Billy. "They treat me like I'm one of their brothers, their family members, just (a) teammate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high schooldeaffootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
2 teens in custody, 1 at large in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Indiana University professor accused of sending racist, sexist tweets
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
Woman rescues girl, 4, as train barrels toward them in west suburb
Show More
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
City to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday
Jose Abreu agrees to 3-year, $50 million contract with White Sox
More TOP STORIES News