New Jersey's Glaze Donuts combines the ingredients of Baklava into a Kronut

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey -- Jule Hazou, owner of Glaze Donuts in New Milford, New Jersey, has been reinventing the way donuts are made since 2014.

Inspired by the delicious flavors and ingredients of Baklava, Hazou and his family have transformed the kronut into a Baklava Kronut, using high quality, natural ingredients without preservatives or high fructose corn syrup.

"We enjoy making people happy, that's our thing. When you get that compliment from a customer who tells you, 'This is great, you made my dinner table happy,' we enjoy those things. It's not about popularity or fame or anything like that, it's about making people happy," Hazou said.

The honey-soaked dessert, containing walnuts, honey, and butter has been a hit at the New Milford store, selling out just minutes after being put on display every weekend.

"Everything has been made with so much passion, hard work and so much love and you can taste that in our product," said Christina Hazou.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new milfordfooddessertsrestaurantneighborhood treatsbite sizelocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin
2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Woman, 24, found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines
Weed Legalization Guide
5-year-old boy loses hand after firework explosion on South Side
Show More
How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings
Man stabbed on Blue Line train on West Side
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
'I killed Jennifer': Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession of pregnant sister
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
More TOP STORIES News