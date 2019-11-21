Hearing impaired student defies the odds to play football

Billy Haynes, 17, has been hard of hearing since he was born. But growing up, he watched football and had no doubt that one day, he'd play the game.

"Just because we can't hear, doesn't mean we can't do anything if we set our minds to it," said Billy.

With the help of an interpreter at his practices and games, Billy is co-Captain of his high school varsity football team and an inspiration to others both on and off the field.

Billy says he feels like he's surrounded by people who want him to succeed, and says that's how he can handle whatever is thrown his way.

"They don't treat me any different," said Billy. "They treat me like I'm one of their brothers, their family members, just (a) teammate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high schooldeaffootball
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
WATCH LIVE: 5 police officers injured in West Side crash
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Show More
Cresco Labs prepares for marijuana 'green rush'
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Dayton gunman's friend pleads guilty to firearms counts
PepsiCo to move into Old Post Office building
More TOP STORIES News