This Cheerleader With Down Syndrome Lets Nothing Stop Her

Bella Martinez, 14, was determined to make her high school's cheer team. Bella is like any other teenager: she goes to school, does her homework and has no problem talking about boys. Bella's parents and two brothers have seen her grow substantially throughout the years, more than they could have imagined. When asked what advice she would give to other parents who have children with Down syndrome Bella's mom says: "Don't believe everything you read, talk to parents, talk to people involved in the Down syndrome community. Don't limit your child, and they'll show you how much they can do and they'll show you their personality because every single child has their individuality, even kids with Down syndrome."
