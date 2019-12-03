High-speed crash changes Olympic hopeful's path in life

Former competitive cyclist Sinead Miller once had Olympic dreams.

As a little girl, she competed in BMX racing and as a teen, she joined the U.S. National Team. But at age 20, a high-speed crash during a stage race in the Netherlands ended her career.

She suffered a devastating head injury that forced her to stop racing, but it also led her to a new passion.

See how Miller's accident inspired her to become a biomedical engineer and invent a device that could save lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cyclingbicyclesportsengineeringcareerscrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I made a poor decision': Eddie Johnson addresses firing as CPD superintendent
House report outlines evidence for Trump impeachment: LIVE
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
Man fatally shot at Howard CTA train platform; Red, Purple, Yellow lines disrupted
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck holds first press conference on 'Operation FaceBOOKED'
Man impersonating CPD officer robs Streeterville currency exchange
Show More
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
2 suspects wanted in multiple robberies, abductions in SW suburbs: police
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Cyber Week: Here's where to find the best deals
More TOP STORIES News