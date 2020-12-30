localish

Holiday trains at Morris Arboretum keep traditions alive

The annual Morris Arboretum Holiday Garden Railway is a seasonal tradition for many around Philadelphia.

The railway is built into the landscape of the 92-acre Arboretum nestled in a half-acre space.


The changing topography provides opportunities for trestles, bridges, tunnels and water features. Iconic Philadelphia architecture is represented with miniature replicas made out of natural materials.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This holiday light display has been turning heads for 35 years!
Delaware girl hopes toy drive puts smiles on other girls' faces
Meet the Beanblossoms
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who gets the $600 stimulus checks and when
Mayor's office releases emails about botched CPD raid
IL reports 7,374 COVID-19 cases, 178 deaths
Rabbi's friendship with pastor brings hope to struggling Skokie temple
Nurse gets COVID-19 after 1st vaccine shot, doctors weigh in
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
CPS releases details of return to school plan
Show More
Escaped murder suspect arrested in East Chicago, Ind.
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Prospect Heights opens 1st marijuana dispensary
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Chicago winter storm dumps snow, ice, rain
More TOP STORIES News