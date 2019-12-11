Honey Butter Fried Chicken? Say No More

Honey Butter Fried Chicken is the best in Chicago. Chicken nested on top of deep-fried french toast, HBC's now the cock of the walk for the Windy City's brunch scene.

"The secret to our french toast is that it's actually deep-fried french toast," said Joshua Kulp, chef and owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Avondale. "On top of that goes a piece of fried chicken. We like to dust our chicken with a little bit of smoked paprika. Bourbon maple syrup, we're just going to go for it, ladle that over the whole thing and then we're going to put a dollop of honey butter and that seems to make people happy."

Kulp said their goal was to serve tasty sandwiches and side dishes in a beautiful atmosphere that's welcoming to everyone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
2 in custody after stolen squad car crashes on Bishop Ford
Kim Foxx files motions for 1,000 cannabis conviction clearances
Great Chicago Light Fight: Joliet man 'spreads the Christmas cheer'
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
Show More
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
More TOP STORIES News