localish

Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables

ALVIN, Texas -- SoléAna Stables in Alvin, Texas is a very special place for those with special needs.

Sasha and Andrew Camacho first started the non-profit riding group after searching for a therapeutic program for their own daughter, Solana, who has Down Syndome. SoléAna Stables allows both children and adults with disabilities to engage in occupational, physical and speech therapy, all while riding on horseback. The programs at SoléAna Stables are led by PATH Intl. certified instructors.

"We never envisioned something so wonderful," said Sasha Camacho. "Every time we come, you see riders that are just determined, that are working so hard to reach their goals, and they're doing it, which is just amazing. When our riders finally reach those goals that for us may be really simple and minor, you can see the smile of their face. You can see their parents light up. There are definitely a lot of happy tears here."

Click on the video above to see how the programs at SoléAna Stables are transforming lives!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinautismdisabilityspecial needs childrenhorsesall goodktrktherapylocalishdown syndrome
LOCALISH
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
Meet LGBTQ winemaker Krista Scruggs
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove continues to brighten the holiday season
Meet this formerly homeless LGBTQ activist who's giving back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
Winter storm could dump 1-4 inches of snow
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
LIVE: COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Trump's hesitation will delay stimulus payments for unemployed
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
Show More
Moderna COVID vaccine doses discarded in Wisconsin
Pope Francis formally strips Vatican secretariat of state of assets
Fired boss says COVID-19 bet at Tyson plant was 'morale boost'
Rockford bowling alley shooting victims ID'd, suspect held without bond
Chicago police search for car involved in hit-and-run investigation
More TOP STORIES News