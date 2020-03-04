Houston couple's love story after 9/11 inspires musical

HOUSTON -- Nick and Diane Marson lived half a world away from each other before they met on the darkest of days: September 11, 2001.

The two strangers were among thousands of passengers whose flights were unexpectedly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland after the World Trade Center attacks.

But in the face of tragedy, the people of Gander opened their hearts and homes to stranded passengers.

Many of them began to form surprising bonds, like Nick and Diane who married one year after they met in Newfoundland.

See how this Houston couple's incredible story of finding love in an unexpected place helped inspire a Tony-award winning Broadway musical, Come From Away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonworld trade centerhoustonseptember 11loveseptember11u.s. & worldmusical
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting relieved of powers
Events canceled, universities make policy changes due to COVID-19 concerns
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
3 injured when SUV crashes into shop, restaurant in Munster
Illinois' recreational pot sales drop slightly in February
Naperville woman whose cancer battle inspired A Pint for Kim dies
Cook County judge gets punishment extended for locking up child
Show More
Bobby Jenks shares how he overcame addiction after concurrent surgery
Man charged with murder in fatal West Side bar stabbing: prosecutors
Former Trump 'coffee boy' George Papadopoulos vows comeback after election thwack
Illinois primary gains importance to Democrats after Super Tuesday results
Officer testifies in murder trial for man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
More TOP STORIES News