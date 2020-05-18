Houston artist creates visual history of COVID-19 through art in three to five words

HOUSTON, Texas -- April Murphy's life as a festival artist came to a sudden stop when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

All of her events around the country were canceled, and her studio was shut down during the stay at home order. But the Houston, Texas artist never thought of giving up and pivoted her perspective through art.

Murphy launched the "Three to Five Words" project, inspired by the snippets of conversations she would hear out on runs or at the store.

She's created dozens of uplifting pieces that reflect emotionally-draining phrases like "Is Rapidly Spreading" and "Is Six Feet Enough."

Murphy also created the poster for the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon.


SEE ALSO: Chevron Houston Marathon's official poster created by runner
EMBED More News Videos

She ran the race 20 times in the past. Now, she's using that experience to inspire the art of the marathon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonartmore in commoncoronavirusktrkpandemiccovid 19 pandemicfeel goodlocalishcovid 19painting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 96K with over 4K deaths
Heavy rain floods Chicago area streets, knocks out power at Willis Tower
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
What to know about Illinois' 96K COVID-19 cases
Instacart drivers say some customers leave tip, then change it to $0
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Actor Sean Penn, Mayor Lightfoot tour new Chicago COVID-19 testing site
Show More
Rod Blagojevich officially disbarred by IL Supreme Court
38 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Lake Co. Ind. restaurants reopen at half capacity
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News