HOUSTON, Texas -- He's known as "Houston's Bread Man." Tasos Katsaounis supplies fresh artisan bread to dozens of hotels and restaurants across the city.
With dining rooms closing amid COVID-19 concerns, Katsaounis lost business. But that hasn't stopped him from giving back to the community who made his passion a success.
His Bread Man Baking Co. is now hosting daily pop-ups with discounted bread, or free loaves for restaurant and hospitality workers.
As Katsaounis says, "This is a time we have to take care of our own."
Houston's 'Bread Man' giving away free loaves to hospitality workers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News