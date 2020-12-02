localish

How Native Americans helped create the US Constitution, ties to City of Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Philadelphia and the surrounding area has numerous ties to Native American Heritage and is home to the Lenni-Lenape or Delaware Indians.

The Lenni-Lenape resided in Philadelphia when the city was established. William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, had a relationship with the Lenni-Lenape, and it's believed he bought the land from the Lenape.


When creating the constitution, the Fathers were heavily influenced by the political system of the Iroquois Confederacy and many of its principals were incorporated into the constitution.

Within the city and surrounding area many of the parks, streets, and locations have Lenni-Lenape names and are everyday words used by the typical Philadelphian.

