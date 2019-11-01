How rescue horses in Conroe, Texas are helping veterans cope with issues like PTSD

Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary located in Conroe, Texas, hosts "Horses and Heroes," a program developed to use rescue horses for therapy offered to veterans and first responders.

"We take in rescued horses and surrendered horses and give them a forever home. We've got about 20 horses here," Executive Director Donna Stedman said.


Stedman said the program is the only one of its kind, which is recognized by the Disabled Veterans National Foundation. The vets and first responders have to learn how to communicate how their energy comes across and learn control, all by the way of the horse.

Veterans and first responders are invited to bring their families as well. Everything from riding lessons, training, and horsemanship care are provided for them at no cost ever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
horsesabc13 plusanimalsptsdabc13 plus conroeveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
State Rep. Luis Arroyo resigns after federal corruption charge
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
Mayor Lightfoot fires back after Trump blames Supt. Johnson for Chicago's 'crime wave'
Old Pueblo Cantina creates Sonoran-style Mexican food
Show More
Kansas girl stunned by surprise trip to Disney World for 8th birthday
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
8-year-old N.Y. boy dressed as ABC reporter, went live for Halloween
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
More TOP STORIES News