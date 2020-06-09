The Breakfast Klub holds blood drive and serves meals to front line workers during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Breakfast Klub is a Houston icon.
This comfort food spot in Houston, Texas was rated by "Good Morning America" as one of the best breakfast restaurants in the country!
Normally, you will see a line wrapped around the building on weekends, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Breakfast Klub is taking its long lines online.
The restaurant is sticking to to-go and delivery orders but is also selling seasonings and mixes to help customers get a taste of The Breakfast Klub at home.
Despite challenging times, the popular restaurant is stepping up to support the community, holding a blood drive outside the restaurant and delivering meals to workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
