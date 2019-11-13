localish

How to Create Magical Water Marbled Designs on Silk

Discover the magical art of water marbling on silk! Meaning-Full Art, based in San Pedro, California, helps you realize your inner artist with water marbling classes, where "there are no mistakes, only happy accidents." 26 years ago, Patty Middlebrooks took her first water marbling class and feel in love. "It's so whimsical and so fun and the best part about it was that I couldn't mess up. It all turned out beautifully. I love the colors the pattern and the whimsy of the designs."
Follow Meaning Full Art on social media:

INSTAGRAM: @meaning.full.art
FACEBOOK: @meaningfullart1
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedroartmagiclocalish
LOCALISH
These farmers are feeding Philly's homeless, saving the planet with cheese
Amazing service dog can sense his owner's seizures, offer help and comfort
Go ahead and indulge at this Keto-friendly bake shop
People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Westchester woman says ComEd demanded she pay ex-husband's bill
New Amazon 4-star store opening in Oakbrook Center Wednesday
Suburban woman's arrest raises concerns about how police treat mentally ill
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
3 window washers rescued after West Loop scaffolding collapse
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
Show More
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
Son charged with fatally shooting father during argument in Des Plaines
Local high school student gets perfect SAT, ACT scores
Others learn they have rare disease after seeing man's story on TV
Thanksgiving travel rush likely to shatter records
More TOP STORIES News