The history behind Día de Los Muertos makeup and how it honors loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- You've likely seen Día de Los Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume.

There's a lot of tradition behind the look, and it's meant to honor family.

Celebrity makeup artist Edward Sanchez has been perfecting his makeup techniques and looks since he was a young boy. Now he's sharing how his family and Día de Muertos traditions play a role in his makeup designs.

If you would like to see more of his looks, check him out on Instagram @escbeauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweensocietymexicanktrkbeauty & lifestylelocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston gathering turns violent overnight
IL reports 6,980 new COVID-19 cases
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
27 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Person shot by police in Dolton
Ways to cope with holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Halloween 2020 brings about safe makeshift solutions for holiday fun
Lakeview fire displaces dozens
Student protest calls for UChicago to defund its campus police
These fully loaded cookies are bursting with flavor
Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Sunday morning
More TOP STORIES News