localish

Iconic Pink Triangle on SF's Twin Peaks will shine brighter than ever during Pride

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, during Pride, a large pink triangle is installed on the hillside of Twin Peaks in San Francisco. It's an enduring and important part of the Pride celebration in the city.

Resting on a gentle slope, the bright installation represents a symbol of hope and equality visible for everyone to see, but according to creator Patrick Carney, the first time he put it on display, being visible was the farthest thing from his mind.

"The very first Pink Triangle went up in the dark of night so we wouldn't be arrested. It was a renegade craft project," Carney reveals. "And then the next year, it went from insurgent to mainstream when I got a permit and insurance, and then, the elected officials started showing up so it's great to do something that you know is recognized as an important part of celebration and Pride."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
twin peakssan franciscokgolgbtqlgbtq pridesf pridelocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Community rallies behind this Black-owned business
Woman rides her horse to Oakland protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen, indoor dining resumes
Multiple rounds of storms expected, possible severe weather Fri. night
Minimum wage raises to $10 an hour July 1
COVID-19 cases surge among young adults
Chicago West Side gang investigation results in 24 charged
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Show More
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Ind. woman charged after Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint
6 injured after CTA bus crashes into building on NW Side
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
More TOP STORIES News