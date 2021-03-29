Indulge in some tasty treats here at lucettegrace

By Patrick Nagle
Raleigh, NC -- At lucettegrace, you can find a nice lunch, but also any treat to fix your sweet tooth. This pastry shop located in downtown Raleigh has been around for 6 years. It is the favorite for many regulars and there is no shortage in whatever it is you are looking for. Chef and owner, Daniel Benjamin, has taken inspiration from his schooling and travels to open up lucettegrace, which is named after his two daughters. Daniel strives to keep tradition in what a pastry shop should be, but doesnt hesitate to look outside of the box and experiment with new ingredients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway: LIVE
5 killed in 2 separate I-290 wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park
Chicago expands COVID vaccine eligibility to 1C | Watch Live
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
IL reports 1,761 new COVID cases, 5 deaths
4 shot on I-57 near 127th Street
1 dead, 1 in custody after police-involved shooting in Little Village
Show More
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death
Ban on renter evictions during pandemic is extended
Fashion Nova settlement: FTC sending more than $6.5M to consumers
Gary to keep mask mandate as IN ends advisory next month
More TOP STORIES News