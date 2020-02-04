Arts & Culture

The Real Meaning Behind Waist Beads

Aicha co-owns Top Diversified Fashions with her husband Bass Lo in the Downtown Inglewood Fashion District.

Top Diversified Fashions has been bringing African culture to Inglewood on Market Street for nearly nine years now. "Our shop, we do African clothes, men and women and children, and we make them," Bass said. "We design them and make them here."

Waist beads can serve many purposes, they're said to help with weight awareness and help posture.

Aicha says mothers in Africa even adorn their babies with them for protection.

They're also used to express a woman's sensuality.

Even the different colors of beads can have different meanings.

"Royalty, the purple. The yellow, meaning, you know, the gold, the richness. Wearing your waist beads has a lot in terms of who a woman is," Beasnael said. "It actually is a close connection, reminder, of who I am, where I'm from."

Top Diversified Fashions is located at 238 S. Market St. Inglewood, CA 90301.

You can follow them on social media Coquette Kouture Instagram

Coquette Kouture Facebook

Coquette Kouture Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodsmall businessfashionarts & culturebeauty & lifestyleshoppingjewelry
ARTS & CULTURE
Connect to your core self by joining a Serpent Ceremony
South Side gallery celebrates " Black ABC's" 50th anniversary called "S is for Soul Sister"
Artist finds new world after coming to US from Israel
Artist Brightens Hometown by Painting Electrical Boxes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High waves, snow in forecast midweek
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire
Palos Hills woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
Missing kayaker rescued after several days adrift in Everglades
South Side school closed Tuesday after more than 130 students sick
Vote to decide where Portillo's new food truck will go this year
Show More
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
At Lincoln Park HS meeting, CPS officials say 4 misconduct investigations ongoing
Puppy starves to death after men abandon it in apartment
Coyote rescued from Florida bay, but faces euthanization
More TOP STORIES News