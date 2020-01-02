all good

Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway

Once a month during the Inglewood District school year, the Social Justice Learning Institute join forces with Food Forward to provide bags of fresh produce for local residents as well as other services for assisted living and mental health. Food Forward rescues the food from being sent to the landfill and distributes the food to Social Justice Learning Institute. SJLI organizing the monthly farmers market style distribution in Inglewood, providing live food demos and recipes for the produce being distributed so community memebers can have at least four meal suggestions they can use to utilize the food.
