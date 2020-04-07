Harmony Public Schools education engineers use 3D printers to create face shields

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing so much of our daily lives, but heroes are emerging during this difficult time.

Mehmet Gokcek and a team of education engineers at Harmony Public Schools in Houston, Texas, have turned their "Innovation Lab" into a workshop to help healthcare workers.

The team is using 3D printers to create hundreds of medical face shields.

Each shield takes about five hours to make and only costs about $1.50 in materials.

The team then donates the face shields to hospitals around the area.

The Innovation Lab crew hopes to train teachers in other communities to use their 3D printers to make the shields and help healthcare workers across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonface maskcoronavirustechnology3d printingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for north suburbs, parts of Wisconsin
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
Walmart employee's family files lawsuit over COVID-19 death
Lightfoot signs order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits
Abbott 5 minute COVID-19 test to soon be offered at select Walgreens
Warm weather complicates Chicago coronavirus social distancing efforts
Show More
Fourth grade virtual classroom 'zoom-bombed' with porn
FIRST LOOK: Chicago celebs headline 'All in Illinois' PSA
What to know about Indiana's 5,507 COVID-19 cases
Acting Navy Secretary submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News