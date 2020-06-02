'Invisible Hands' make deliveries for people in need

A student from the University of Pennsylvania helped start the Philadelphia chapter of "Invisible Hands," a non-profit where volunteers make deliveries of food and other essential items to people who need help during the pandemic, like the elderly.

"I think that the people who are already disadvantaged are hurting the most, so people that are elderly and already struggle on a day to day basis," Invisible Hands Co-Director Marissa Mojena said.


For Penn rising junior Marissa Mojena, the mission hits home.

"With my grandma, we've been able to provide everything for her. She hasn't been able to leave the house at all but I do have other family members that are elderly that live on their own," Mojena said.

All deliveries are contactless. Those who are elderly or have compromised immune systems place orders for food and other essentials online.


"All our volunteers have been social distancing there's a whole protocol that we follow," Mojena said.

Invisible Hands Philadelphia has around 200 volunteers conducting deliveries, many are young students looking to make a difference during this time. The organization partners with several food pantries and go out into some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.
