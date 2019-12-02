latino life

Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!

From "El Catrin" and "La Chalupa" to "La Dama" and "la Sirena," it's all part of Millennial Lotería! It's a new twist on the beloved game known as Mexican bingo. The traditional game is a source of nostalgia for generations of children that continues into adulthood. Founder of Millennial Loteria, Mike Alfaro, has taken an old favorite multi-generational game -- played by millions worldwide -- and created a version that better reflects the Latinx generation. This new version has the same tongue-in-cheek approach with each card being a parody of millennial life in the United States, and a celebration of inclusiveness.
Check out their website: millennialloteria.com and follow them on Instagram @millennialloteria !
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesgameslatinolatino lifelocalish
LATINO LIFE
Hispanic Heritage Month: RUNWAY LATINx highlights Latinos in Fashion
Argentine Alley features Café Tola and Arthur Murray Dance Studio
Dance into 2019 at The DCBX Ultimate Tropical NYE Chicago
The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation holding annual event focusing on Latinos in the workforce
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Pa.
2nd alleged sex assault victim linked to River North bar speaks out
Cubs don't offer contract to infielder Addison Russell
Sperm whale found dead with 220 pounds of trash in its stomach
4 arrested in stabbing death of East Chicago man found in NW Indiana lake
Show More
Chicago holds 1st of 4 free flu shot clinics this week
Historic bells return to Leaning Tower of Niles
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly
Rev. Jesse Jackson seeks help for man body-slammed by officer
More TOP STORIES News