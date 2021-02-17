OAKLAND, Calif. -- Serving mouthwatering treats made from scratch, it's all good at this iconic Oakland bakery--hence the name!
Before opening It's All Good Bakery, Owner Kim Cloud was a rapper in the group K-Cloud and the Crew. Fun fact: The group performed as an opening act for MC Hammer on the "Please Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em Tour."
"My family came to me saying, 'Let's do a bakery,'" said Cloud. "I wanted to be a rapper, I had no interest in doing a bakery. And finally, I said, 'Okay if we're going to do it, we're going to do it my way,' and here we are 26 years later."
It's All Good Bakery's popular dessert recipes are derived from Cloud's family cookbook and offer a slice of home for customers. While the bakery is known for its signature 7-Up Pound Cake, Sweet Potato Pie Cake, Sweet Potato Pie, and more, the spot also serves as a historic landmark.
The building that houses It's All Good Bakery was the first headquarters for the Black Panther Party. Inside, there is a tribute wall dedicated to the Black Panthers, which features milestone photos. David Hilliard, who was the Black Panthers' Chief of Staff, designed the display.
Inspired by the Black Panther Party, Cloud gives back to the Oakland community through his employee hiring process.
"I've had people that got imprisoned for bank robbery, and they're on my cash register," said Cloud. "I'm here to give you an opportunity, to give you a chance, if you want to change your life."
Visit here for more information, and follow It's All Good Bakery on Instagram.
It's All Good Bakery serves delicious desserts in Black Panthers' first headquarters
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More