Kids practice reading and vocabulary skills with storytime for shelter animals

HOUSTON -- Cute kids and puppies - what could be better?

Citizens for Animal Protection in Houston, Texas started its Storytime program in 2019, and in just one year, nearly 500 kids have participated.

The idea is simple. Anyone over the age of six can come to the shelter and read to the animals.

The kids not only build their reading skills and vocabulary, but the program also gives the animals attention and teaches them patience.

The children can read to any animal at the shelter, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even reptiles!

The Storytime program is every Thursday during the school year from 4 to 6 p.m.
