localish

Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time

Ivy Walls always loved gardening and still remembers asking her parents to grow vegetables growing up. But when she graduated from Prairie View A&M with a biology degree, she went to work for the CDC as an infection preventionist. She later moved to one of the medical systems in Houston, and moved in to the Sunnyside neighborhood. As Ivy got to know her neighbors, she quickly realized the area was a food desert. A food desert is a region where families have limited access to healthy, affordable food. Ivy noticed all of the high caloric food options were made worse by the fact that 21 percent of Sunnyside residents don't have a vehicle. She started Ivy Leaf Farms within a few months, passing out vegetables to friends and neighbors during the pandemic. The business quickly grew, and on her first day as a full-time farmer, Ivy learned she had won a joint $10,000 grant from Beyoncé and the NAACP. Ivy said the produce they grow is the mission, not the product. She hopes Ivy Leaf Farms can expand and one day be a blueprint for bringing fresh food and products into other food deserts. If you would like to learn more about Ivy Leaf Farms, check out their website and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonall goodktrkvolunteerismcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
Meet Bunny the talking dog!
Perfect pairings for Valentine's Day
Master Chef Martin Yan dishes on his Lunar New Year traditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
Carpentersville man, 27, killed in Huntley crash
Show More
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
1 woman killed in Gresham house fire
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Meet Bunny the talking dog!
NU students rate best, worst Super Bowl ads
More TOP STORIES News