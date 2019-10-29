Jack's Pumpkin Glow is a half-mile of 5,000 glowing Halloween pumpkin

Jack's Pumpkin Glow is a traveling Halloween display that features 5,000 pumpkins, all expertly carved and lit, along a half-mile trail outdoors.This immersive art installation features individual pumpkins, as well as gigantic structures - all made of pumpkins. The show runs simultaneously in Philadelphia, DC, Nashville and Chicago, using pumpkins from local farms.Now through November 3rd, Jack's Pumpkin Glow will be on display in West Fairmount Park. It's an immersive art experience, where the whole family can stroll along a trail lit by illuminated pumpkins!The display is open Thursday through Sunday, and some Wednesdays. Prices vary by date, so check their website for the schedule. The scenes are appropriate for all ages, so nothing is too scary for even the littlest goblins!Yes - pumpkins go bad! So when they do start to decompose, fresh ones are brought in to replace them. Meet the Master Carver in Philadelphia, and see what this Halloween wonderland is all about!West Fairmount Park5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia PA, 19131