SOMERDALE -- A South Jersey trio who share a love of homebrewing opened South Jersey's first cidery and meadery.
Armageddon Brewing is now serving up its custom craft gluten-free hard ciders and meads at its Somerdale tasting facility using locally sourced fruit and honey.
This new taste experience offers a flagship line of ciders on tap year-round along with seasonal flavors throughout the year. South Jersey's first cidery offers an alternative to gluten-based craft beer.
Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More