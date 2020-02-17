Meet Jersey City's first African American female council president

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Councilwoman at large, Joyce Watterman, is making history after becoming the first African American woman appointed to lead Jersey City's council.

"You're looking at a girl who grew up in housing authority, based on statistics should not have made it out," said Watterman.


Born and raised in Jersey City, Watterman has dedicated her life to helping others and has served in the city council since her election in 2013.

"Doing what I do in the community, I never thought I would be in politics. Life is full of surprises!" said Watterman.

Throughout her life, Councilwoman Watterman has remained thankful to her mother, to whom she dedicates everything she has ever accomplished in life.

"I thank God for my mother, because my mother was a sharecropper, and I'm one generation from being a sharecropper. Every achievement that I make is for my mom, because she couldn't do it," said Watterman.

Councilwoman Watterman is aware of the challenges ahead but remains hopeful that through her faith and the support of her family and community, together they will be able to build a prosperous and stronger Jersey City.

"It is an honor and I know that responsibility comes with it," said Watterman.


