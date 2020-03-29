Join this Facebook kindergarten camp for kids stuck at home

Former kindergarten teacher Megan Jessen decided to broadcast her "morning meeting' with her 6- and 4-year-olds on Facebook so other kids could tune in to her lessons.

"When I first heard all the schools were closing down I thought, 'how can I create a little more stability in my girls' lives,'" Jessen said.

She said she asked a few friends is they were interested in her sharing in online, and in just days she attracted tens of thousands of students home from school and formed the learning group, "Miss Megan's Camp Kindergarten."

The Lake Bluff mom said her virtual class is a recreation of a preschool/kindergarten morning meeting.

"My kids are in it with me which sometimes makes it challenging," Jessen said. "I'm just an everyday mom, just trying to get through my life and help some people out along the way."

For more information, search for Megan's Camp Kindergarten on FB.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
United Center hosts PPE supply drive for first responders fighting COVID-19
5-year-old leukemia survivor to get heart transplant
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
'Stay-at-home' order complicating water issues in University Park
Show More
Doctor fights for his life after testing positive for COVID-19
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
UChicago, Evanston to begin offering free meals during COVID-19 pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News