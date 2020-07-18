Katy mom fulfills "Imagineer" dream with makeshift Disney ride in backyard

KATY, Texas -- "Welcome to the world-famous Jungle Cruise!"

The Stuckey family in Katy, Texas, was disappointed when Disney parks shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But after watching another family's viral video where they recreated some of the Disney World experience, the Stuckeys were inspired to make their ride in the backyard!

Clint Stuckey captured everything all on his iPhone as his family used items they already had and an inflatable boat to recreate the Jungle Cruise ride.

Disney World reopened some of its parks on July 11, 2020, and the Stuckey family said they can't wait to go back soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katydisneyabc13 plus katyabc13 plusall goodktrkdisney worldlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Heat index expected to reach 105 degrees, Cook County to open cooling centers
Family of WWII veteran to receive service medals
Mag Mile department store looted: police
Officer accidentally shot, killed by training officer during traffic stop
High ranking IL politician focus of bribery scandal; BGA analyzes
Show More
I-57 shooting near Posen leaves 2 hurt
Madigan implicated in federal bribery charge
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day: Heat index over 100 degrees
Pritzker calls for Madigan's resignation if ComEd corruption ties confirmed
More TOP STORIES News