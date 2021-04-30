localish

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

EMBED <>More Videos

Keeping history alive with B&B in 1 of Texas' oldest homes

MATAGORDA, Texas -- Rik and Peggy Stanley have become a part of history with their B&B in the Stanley-Fisher House.

The home is one of the oldest in Texas, built in 1832 by Samuel Rhoads Fisher.

The house has survived nearly two centuries of wear and tear, hurricanes, and even the Texas Revolution!

Its now open for the public to stay at, and families can join the likes of Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin as guests.

You can learn more about the Stanley-Fisher House on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
matagorda countyabc13 plus matagorda countyhistorytexasabc13 plusktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Have your cup of joe with a side of good vibes at this coffee shop
Selfie WRLD will help you spice up your social media!
Drop the Beet Farms grows food with aquaponics
Authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen diner opens in Irvine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
IL reports 3,207 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
LIVE UPDATE: Joliet Diocese employee charged with child grooming
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
Navy Pier welcoming visitors back as Chicago loosens restrictions
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
Show More
Bears pick QB Justin Fields in 1st round of NFL Draft
Anxiety, not problems with shots, caused adverse reactions, officials say
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army probe concludes
Teen charged in Loop Purple, Brown line stabbing, robberies: CPD
Metra train crashes into car in Mount Prospect
More TOP STORIES News