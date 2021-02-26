localish inspire

Kid starts unique small business cleaning graves

Otsego, Mich. -- "Nobody should ever have that dirty of a headstone."

This Michigan boy has started his own unique business this summer...cleaning graves! Navene Town is turning heads with his business 'Navene Cleans Headstones' which charges only $20 to clean dirty headstones.


For more details on this story visit: https://on.wzzm.com/2YshzQe

