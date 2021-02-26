Otsego, Mich. -- "Nobody should ever have that dirty of a headstone."
This Michigan boy has started his own unique business this summer...cleaning graves! Navene Town is turning heads with his business 'Navene Cleans Headstones' which charges only $20 to clean dirty headstones.
For more details on this story visit: https://on.wzzm.com/2YshzQe
GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Kid starts unique small business cleaning graves
LOCALISH INSPIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News