localish

Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

The Kissing Artist, aka "Lipstick Lex," masters the art of kissing when she puts lips to canvas and creates breathtaking art.

Alexis Fraser has kissed amazing portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Maya Angelou, as well as Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

"Yes, it is a bit of a laborious process, I'm not going to lie," Fraser said. "The kiss part is the 'wow factor.' That's the part that gets people excited."

The Chicago native will also create portraits for your beloved family members.

"My artwork is so much about beauty and self-love and personal empowerment and positivity and just feel good vibes all around," Fraser said.

Art lovers can order custom portraits on her website: www.lipsticklex.com.

Fraser is now opening an art gallery in Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofloridaartlocalishlipstick
LOCALISH
Try the pork rind, pulled pork poutine at Pearl's Southern Comfort in Chicago
Take a look inside this vintage Mickey Mouse House
Tractor Tech of the Future
Oxnard volunteer honored by community for his amazing service.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
I-57 crash near I-80 leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt
Rhoni Reuter murder case: Yang's lawyers access new evidence
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Simeon HS employee removed, accused of engaging 'improperly' with student: principal
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
Wis. boy, 9, kicked off plane due to motion sickness
Show More
CPS will now celebrate Indigenous People's Day not Columbus Day
Try the pork rind, pulled pork poutine at Pearl's Southern Comfort in Chicago
Diet Coke shortage? Coronavirus affecting supply of sweeteners
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say
Panera Bread now offering 'subscription' coffee service
More TOP STORIES News