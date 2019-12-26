holiday

The Tamales at La Moderna Are Worth the Wait

La Moderna Bakery is a mom-and-pop shop in Whittier, California, that's been making tasty traditional tamales for the local communities since 1977. Their homemade style tamales has won over generations of customers, but at the heart of this bakery is 90-year-old Martha Chavez! She started the business more than 40 years ago with her husband, Guillermo Chavez. And although he is no longer living, Martha continues to work six days a week at La Moderna Bakery - making hundreds of tamales daily. Customers say she's the "hardest working person in town." During the holiday season the bakery cooks tens of thousands of beef, chicken, cheese with chile and pork tamales. If you visit, there might be a wait in line, but the delicious tamales are SO worth the wait! For more info follow them on social media: La Moderna Bakery Instagram and La Moderna Bakery Facebook and La Moderna Bakery Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidayfoodmexicanlocalish
HOLIDAY
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
Chicago sees record high temperatures on day after Christmas
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
49ers fan moved to tears after receiving Christmas surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Chicago sees record high temperatures on day after Christmas
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly
Show More
Semi rollover in New Lenox shuts down westbound I-80
Lombard home uninhabitable after fire
'Refunds and exchanges are a privilege': What to know about handling unwanted items
'1917' director talks challenges of filming
Will your city or town sell recreational marijuana?
More TOP STORIES News