localish

Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. -- Three adorable girls from Lake Bluff are visiting their favorite neighbor every weekday morning to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Linnea Maga said it's her daughters' way of keeping a routine, and an excuse to see Ms. Daria Andrews, even from a distance due to Illinois' stay-at-home order.

"Going through a quarantine and having these three little girls next door is just, it makes it bearable," Andrews said.

Andrews said they all joke that she's like a third grandmother to Maga's girls.

"I think it's meaningful to all of us, and it's fun to have a routine. It's fun to have something to look forward to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake bluffsocial distancingneighborcoronavirusall goodshelter in placeamerican flagneighborhoodlocalish
LOCALISH
How to groom your pet at home
Pay it forward with these beautiful bouquets
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
Cell phone data shows Illinois, Indiana residents leaving home more
SOS for thousands of cruise line workers stranded offshore by COVID-19 threat
Remdesivir shows promise as COVID-19 treatment in first major trial
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Funeral held for Melrose Park officer who died from COVID-19
Show More
Renters, homeowners get help from Lightfoot's housing solidarity pledge
Ready to work? Security firm to hire 400 in Chicago area
1 in custody after Edens Expressway standoff
Not all restaurants will be able to re-open after shutdown, owners say
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
More TOP STORIES News