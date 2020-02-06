Lay Under a Piano at This Jazz Club

This Chicago jazz club has a one-of-a-kind experience you have to see!

At Le Piano, couples can lay under the club's grand piano as it's being played for just $10.

The experience is offered on the jazz club's menu, and it's called "Happy Ending."

"This is one of the most exquisite, organic listening experiences of that instrument that is possible," said Chad Willetts, owner of Le Piano.

Willetts is 30-year career musician in Chicago.

"This is my platform and it's a platform for incredible artists that are here in Chicago to utilize, and that's the greatest thrill that I get," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday evening
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire memorialized
Record high Lake Michigan January water level causing series erosion damage
After Iowa caucus debacle, should Illinois be first presidential test in nation?
Legionnaires outbreak reported at Vernon Hills senior living facility, 1 death reported
Show More
Chicago firefighters protest after promotional exams cancelled
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers Wednesday night, heaviest accumulations south
Man shot on Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: CPD
Sneak peek inside Chicago Auto Show's Concept Garage
More TOP STORIES News