Let your imagination run wild on a neighborhood safari

National Geographic is encouraging families all over the country to organize safaris with their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concept is simple: Kids will make "safari art" inspired by wonders of the wild world, and families will hang their creations so neighbors can enjoy their "safari stop." Get other neighbors involved and embark on your own social distance-friendly family safari!

Here's how you can host your own neighborhood safari:


Get creative!
  • Let kids make their own safari scene, starring their favorite animals. Don't be afraid to get creative!
  • Hang your creation in your window, front door or apartment balcony for your neighbors to enjoy. Chalking the sidewalk also works.
  • Take a picture or video of your "safari stop" and share on social.


Then take it outside!
  • Go on a walk (exercising appropriate social distancing guidelines) and treat it like a family safari.
  • Ask kids to call out different plants and animals and see if other neighbors have their own. No matter what nature looks like in your area, take a moment to appreciate it.


Families can check out NatGeo@Home for coloring pages to print and more inspiration.
