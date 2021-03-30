Little Girl Surprised With Puppy After Surviving Life-Threatening Heat Condition Thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Footage filmed by Make-A-Wish Florida shows the girl, identified by local news as Chloe Corness, receiving a Cavapoo puppy.
After a long battle with congenital heart disease and overcoming open heart surgery Chloe wanted a new best friend to play with and keep her company, wrote Make-A-Wish Florida on the video post. Chloe has decided to name her new dog Cooper.
