plus life

Plus Life Episode 1: Live Your Best Life

LOS ANGELES -- In this episode, we're traveling from L.A. to London with a stop in Philadelphia to get some incredible tips in the kitchen from Chef Ted Torres, plus we talk with fitness instructor and single father, Marvin Telp about some easy and accessible at-home workouts, and stay tuned for a very special interview with Erasure's Andrew Bell, who talks about living with HIV and about the band's first new album in 2 years.

Join host Karl Schmid for all of this and so much more on this episode of Plus Life.

Click here to watch more episodes of Plus Life!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshivlgbtqfitnesslgbtq prideworkoutcookingcelebrity cheflocalishplus life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago expands vaccine eligibility to 1C Monday as cases rise
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
2 tugboats speed to stuck vessel in Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Taxpayers pay $6M a year to clean up highway litter: IDOT
IL reports 2,250 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
Serial killer on federal death row dies at IN hospital
Police car Dillinger stole in jailbreak returning to Crown Point
Show More
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
Michigan women's team makes emergency landing in IN
Dog stops traffic to save owner having a seizure: VIDEO
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
More TOP STORIES News