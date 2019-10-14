school

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School Connects Students To A Rich Musical Tradition

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School teaches younger generations the songs and harmonies of Mariachi and helps build confidence for young musicians. Students say they feel happy playing with each other because the Mariachi songs remind them of their childhood. Many students begin playing their instruments as early as six years old. Students perform every weekend at different local events or for private events.



For more information visit: lluviayfuego.com
