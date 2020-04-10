acts of kindness

Pizza shop gives free pizza to hospitals during COVID-19 crisis

Despite her business drastically slowing because of the coronavirus, owner Carmela Fuccio has donated free pizza to hospital staff and police officers nearby, stressing how important it is to give back at a time like this.

"These people are putting their lives at risk for us, so let them feel good in any way. At least put food on their tables." Fuccio said.

Fuccio has personally delivered the free pizzas and salads to nearby hospitals and a police station.

Pizza Sociale is open for lunch and dinner for both take out and delivery.
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd
Downtown Los Angeles
213-634-5444
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessmall businessmore in commoncoronavirusact of kindnessacts of kindnesslocalishfyi pizzacovid 19
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Bride gives bouquets to random strangers after wedding postponed
Students spread acts of kindness at South Side senior living facility
VIDEO: FedEx driver sees downed American flag, stops to properly fold it
NJ preschool teaches the importance of kindness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
'Everyone has to play a part': Chicagoan living in Beijing on surviving pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
WATCH LIVE: '7 Cries From Chicago: A Good Friday Worship Experience'
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Rogers Park senior struggles to get groceries amid COVID-19 crisis
Mayor says city will wait to decide on summer event cancelations
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 17,887 COVID-19 cases
Chicago family mourns loss of 911 operator to COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Northbrook events company pivots to disinfection during coronavirus pandemic
Illinois Secretary of State extends expiration dates due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News