Despite her business drastically slowing because of the coronavirus, owner Carmela Fuccio has donated free pizza to hospital staff and police officers nearby, stressing how important it is to give back at a time like this.
"These people are putting their lives at risk for us, so let them feel good in any way. At least put food on their tables." Fuccio said.
Fuccio has personally delivered the free pizzas and salads to nearby hospitals and a police station.
Pizza Sociale is open for lunch and dinner for both take out and delivery.
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd
Downtown Los Angeles
213-634-5444
Pizza shop gives free pizza to hospitals during COVID-19 crisis
