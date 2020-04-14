In The Community

This amazing drag show is now on Facebook Live

While we are all cooped up at home, one Long Beach queen is making life a bit less of a drag.

"I've been in Long Beach for over 20 years entertaining the entire city," said Jewels, a self-proclaimed triple-threat: entertainer, philanthropist, and drag queen extraordinaire.

"I have the amazing fortune to make my living as an entertainer, a full-time drag queen," Jewels said.

Jewels regularly hosts a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary's in downtown Long Beach. Since the coronavirus pandemic closed bars, clubs and venues across the Southland, she knew she had to do something.

"My whole world had really been ripped out from under me," Jewels said. "There was no work, no clear path or money to pay the mortgage or to buy food. Instantly, it was all taken away."

That's when Jewels' Backyard Brunch Live was born.

In March, Jewels and her production team, made up of roommates, put on a drag brunch show via Facebook Live from her backyard. The weekly show, which goes live each Sunday, lasts around two hours.

"The community really rallied around it," Jewels said. "It was completely just me making a fool of myself in the backyard, acting up, not polished, just being fun."

Her shows have garnered thousands of views, and some viewers have tipped Jewels through Venmo.

"I see that developing as a way to replace some of my off income hopefully," Jewels said. "But more importantly, I want to open up the shows to all of the other entertainers that are missing work right now."

Jewels also started hosting a family-friendly show on social media on Fridays with the Arts Council for Long Beach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachbarfyi brunchentertainmentmore in commonin the communitylocalish
IN THE COMMUNITY
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
Snoop Dogg and California city team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 800, 22K total cases, Pritzker says
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago election worker dies after contracting COVID-19
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
Wilmette woman born during Spanish flu dies from COVID-19 at age 101
As Cook Co. grapples with climbing death count, pop-up morgue troubles neighbors
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
CPS students begin first official day of e-learning
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Therapy using recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma in works at UChicago
What to know about Illinois' 22,025 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News