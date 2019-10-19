localish

Long Beach Has the Best Coffee on Wheels

Moon Mountain Coffee is the best on the go cold brew coffee in Long Beach. James Evans, got the crazy idea to build a coffee cart after serving coffee at local farmers markets. Moon Mountain Coffee is one of a few coffee brewers that serves coffee that they grow themselves, in Costa Rica. Customers travel from all over to get a bag of their beans to send home to family and friends! If you're in Long Beach and looking for the best cold brew organic coffee, make sure to stop the Moon Mountain cart when you see it!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachorganiclong beachfarmers marketlocalishcoffee
LOCALISH
Bay Area dance company keeps Ballet Folklorico dance tradition alive while keeping kids off the street
Medieval Traditions Clash Together at Kilt Fest
Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene
A Quest for 10,000 New Friends
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike carries on for 2nd day Friday
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Family claims woman died from Legionnaires' disease contracted at Chicago hospital
Social Security robocalls are top reported phone scam, cost $17M so far in 2019
'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen
Northwestern's first Friday night football game met with apprehension
Some workplaces offer parents support as CTU strike keeps schools closed
Show More
Meet the Chicago family behind classic Mold-A-Rama toy machines
Man indicted after driving through Schaumburg mall
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
Man hides in Costco, steals more than $13K worth of jewelry
More TOP STORIES News