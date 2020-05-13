be localish new york

Long Island's Alitalia Pizzeria donates 1,000 slices to first responders

WEST BABYLON, New York -- Marco and Fabio Gambino, who are partners at West Babylon's Alitalia Pizzeria, wanted to give back to the community who throughout the years has given soo much to them.

They wanted to return the favor with something they know how to do best, provide hot and fresh pizza slices for free!

Alitalia Pizzeria has been a staple in the West Babylon community since the 1970s and, even though the coronavirus pandemic has provided them with new challenges to stay open, they wanted to provide free pizza for all first responders, law enforcement and families in need.

"During this time there are so many things right now that are miserable," said Marco. "At least if I can put the littlest smile on anyone's face that's enough for me."

The pizzeria set up tents and individually packaged slices to-go so that everyone can socially distance while participating in the event.

"We saw an opportunity to help put people in need," said Marco. "The Healthcare workers are doing such a great job today and we just wanted to show a little sign of appreciation that's all."

Luckily, the pizzeria has not had to let anyone go but has adjusted the employee schedule to maintain CDC guidelines for keeping their business afloat.

"I can name six customers off the top of my head that has all passed away from this virus," said Fabio. "It's hitting our community and our customer base, so you know I don't think anyone at this point hasn't been affected."

Marco and Fabio plan to offer more free slice events in the future so that everyone can have a piece of happiness with their pizza.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west babyloncommunity journalistcoronavirus helpcoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabccoronavirus long islandlocalish show (lsh)localishbe localishlong islandcharitywest babylonpizzarestaurantoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
NJ Mexican restaurant offers take-home margarita kits
Pickle lovers, you can now order online!
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on new cases, deaths
Downstate county reopens businesses, despite order
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Elmhurst closing pools for season, Aurora closing Paramount Theatre, River Edge Park for summer
Fed chair warns of long lasting recession from pandemic
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Illinois
What to know about Illinois' 84,698 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
Social etiquette tips during COVID-19 crisis
Ingleside woman mauled to death by own dog: officials
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 421 in 10,902 cases
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News