Camp Paquatuck's classic Spooky Walk becomes a drive-thru to maintain safe Halloween family fun

By Alex Ciccarone
CENTER MORICHES, New York -- Getting up the courage to walk through a haunted attraction is a classic way to get into the Halloween spirit.

However, for Long Island's Marcella Weiss, the Spooky Walk she created more than 30 years ago is about more than an adrenaline rush. Weiss has created a charity event to support Camp Paquatuck, a camp for children and adults with special needs.

"We've transformed the camp into a haunted Halloween attraction," Weiss said. "100 percent of the funds go into the operation of the camp."

Since 1989, Camp Paquatuck's annual spooky event has been one of the longest Halloween walks on Long Island, clocking in at 45 minutes. Weiss didn't want to cancel this year since the walk is one of the camp's biggest annual fundraisers.

Related: Long Island's Darkside Haunted House makes adjustments to keep scaring during the pandemic

"We've been coming here for years ever since I was a little kid," participant Karen Collins Nelson said. "Camp Paquatuck is a great camp for special-needs kids and we want to support it in any way that we can. They do the best spooky walk on Long Island. This is the first year in the car, though, so we are anxious to see what they are doing."

Indeed, Weiss collaborated with her volunteers and staff and decided to turn the walk into a drive-thru experience to maintain safety protocols.

"In May, I thought what the heck are we going to do with COVID," Weiss said. "I had thought maybe we can do a drive-thru."

The path has you enter through different scary scenes with unexpected frights jumping out from behind bushes or hidden passageways. Some of the haunted exhibits have names like "Club Boogie," "Living Hell Hospital" and "Alice in Zombieland."

Related: The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island with more than 7,000 pumpkins

"We have all our little girls in the back, two years ago we tried to go, and they were too scared," participant Tatiana Contegni said. "We're hoping that we're going to make it all the way through since we're safe from all the monsters."

----------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone

Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center morichesnew yorkghostcommunity journalistcampin our backyardcoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabccoronavirus long islandlocalishmy go tobe localishlong islandautismdisabilitycharityhalloweenghostbusterscommunitydrivinghaunted housenon profitfundraiseroriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of baby who died after mother shot, killed charged in deaths: CPD
IL reports 3,874 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago business curfew to curb COVID-19 takes effect
Suburban restaurant owners push back as IL coronavirus restrictions take effect Fri.
Chicago candy icon Fannie May celebrating 100th anniversary with new flavors
Batman filming again affecting downtown Chicago traffic this weekend: CDOT
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Show More
Hospitals are overwhelmed, but parts of one state are rejecting a mask mandate
Deer crashes through window of barbershop
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found
Tinley Park police officer dragged from SUV while trying to arrest burglary suspects
Woman shot by Waukegan police speaks from hospital bed
More TOP STORIES News